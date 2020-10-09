Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kyle Rittenhouse Back in Court as Argument Over Extradition Continues

TMZ.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Kyle Rittenhouse appeared in court as his lawyers continue fighting efforts to extradite him to Wisconsin to stand trial as an adult. The 17-year-old arrested in the killing of 2 people during the protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake in…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters [Video]

Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters

Once a solidly Republican voting bloc, Reuters polling shows older Americans are increasingly throwing their support behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of Election Day. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

Wisconsin sets another COVID-19 record with more than 3,000 new cases

 The governor of Wisconsin is ordering restaurants and bars to limit capacity to 25% instead of 50% as cases continue to rise in the state. Mola Lenghi speaks to..
CBS News

A Surging Virus. Angry Packers Fans. Can Trump Hold On to Wisconsin?

 With the coronavirus raging in the state, particularly in the politically competitive northeast, the president faces an uphill battle to repeat his 2016 victory.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition [Video]

Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during demonstrations about race and justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will fight extradition from Illinois, his..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:37Published
Kyle Rittenhouse fights extradition for Kenosha shooting charges [Video]

Kyle Rittenhouse fights extradition for Kenosha shooting charges

A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:12Published
Kyle Rittenhouse, Charged With Killing Two During Kenosha Protests, Fighting Extradition To Wisconsin [Video]

Kyle Rittenhouse, Charged With Killing Two During Kenosha Protests, Fighting Extradition To Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old from Antioch charged with killing two people and wounding another during protests in Kenosha last month, plans to fight extradition from Lake County to Wisconsin, his..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Gap Inc. makes Old Navy CEO position permanent for Nancy Green

 Nancy Green has been named permanent president and CEO of Old Navy after serving as interim head of Gap Inc.’s largest brand since March. Green, who was...
bizjournals

Cardi B Defends Ex Offset from Fans Amid Divorce

 Cardi B is sticking up for her daughter’s father Offset. In a now-deleted tweet, the 27-year-old “WAP” rapper said that even though she doesn’t talk to...
Just Jared

Larsa Pippen & 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Step Out Again Amid Dating Rumors

 Larsa Pippen and Harry Jowsey are spending even more time together! The 46-year-old reality star and the 23-year-old Too Hot to Handle star stopped by Zinque...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

DSMWcom

DSMWcom A Surging Virus. Angry Packers Fans. Can Trump Hold On to Wisconsin? https://t.co/wtySheyKFF 14 minutes ago

apendraco

Arthur Pendragon A Surging Virus. Angry Packers Fans. Can Trump Hold On to Wisconsin? Source: https://t.co/RzzItOFZC9 #TrumpIsLosing #TrumpCovid 47 minutes ago

diypotus

DIYPOTUS A Surging Virus. Angry Packers Fans. Can Trump Hold On to Wisconsin? - https://t.co/imTOcBPMzW - #USPolitics #Vote… https://t.co/VAw02RSBVZ 2 hours ago

proudCanadavet

brian o A Surging Virus. Angry Packers Fans. Can Trump Hold On to Wisconsin? https://t.co/dCGBPVN0fT 2 hours ago

_Politics_News_

Politic News A Surging Virus. Angry Packers Fans. Can Trump Hold On to Wisconsin? https://t.co/sMt6YTG2eL https://t.co/1BkYfvP84y 2 hours ago

hvpernews

Hvper News Packers #Packers state #state battle #battle A Surging Virus. Angry Packers Fans. Can Trump Hold On to Wisconsin? v… https://t.co/lXtB9rjkEK 3 hours ago

MCD_relcop

Sintia Sheeler New post: "A Surging Virus. Angry Packers Fans. Can Trump Hold On to Wisconsin?" https://t.co/k6l6UD9RYO 3 hours ago

_oftoday_

of today A Surging Virus. Angry Packers Fans. Can Trump Hold On to Wisconsin? With the coronavirus raging in the state, par… https://t.co/LtMNbuNeJg 3 hours ago