Delonte West Has 'Taken First Steps' In Recovery, Mark Cuban Shares Smiling Update

TMZ.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Incredible update on Delonte West -- Mark Cuban says the ex-NBAer is doing much better on his road to recovery ... sharing a quick snap of him smiling while horseback riding. As we previously reported, the Dallas Mavericks owner personally picked…
