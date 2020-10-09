Michigan Sheriff Shared Stage with Kidnapping Suspect, Says Many Wanted Whitmer Arrested Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

A Sheriff in Michigan not only shared a stage with one of the men arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ... he says the 13 alleged extremists wanted what lots of people wanted ... Whitmer… 👓 View full article

