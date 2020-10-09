|
Michigan Sheriff Shared Stage with Kidnapping Suspect, Says Many Wanted Whitmer Arrested
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
A Sheriff in Michigan not only shared a stage with one of the men arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ... he says the 13 alleged extremists wanted what lots of people wanted ... Whitmer…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan
Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer was 'moved around' as FBI tracked militia 'plot'A group of anti-lockdown activists allegedly planned to abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
BBC News
Man accused in Michigan plot pleads not guiltyOne of the men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleads not guilty, judge sets $250,000 cash bond. (Oct. 9)
USATODAY.com
This week on "Face the Nation," October 11, 2020RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
Whitmer's family was "moved around" due to terror plot, AG saysInvestigators say the alleged plot was supposed to be set in motion in the days leading up to the election.
CBS News
Michigan State in the northern United States
What We Know About the Alleged Plot to Kidnap Michigan’s GovernorThe group charged with planning the kidnapping met repeatedly over the summer for firearms training and combat drills, the F.B.I. said.
NYTimes.com
'They're domestic terrorists': Michigan governor objects to calling men charged in kidnapping plot 'militias'Some noted that despite Whitmer's objection, she herself referred to the alleged domestic terrorist groups as "militia groups" twice Thursday.
USATODAY.com
