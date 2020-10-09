Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan Sheriff Shared Stage with Kidnapping Suspect, Says Many Wanted Whitmer Arrested

TMZ.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
A Sheriff in Michigan not only shared a stage with one of the men arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ... he says the 13 alleged extremists wanted what lots of people wanted ... Whitmer…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Speaks Out About Foiled Kidnapping Plot

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Speaks Out About Foiled Kidnapping Plot 02:11

 CBS4's Skyler Henry the six of the men involved in the plot are facing federal charges.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan

Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer was 'moved around' as FBI tracked militia 'plot'

 A group of anti-lockdown activists allegedly planned to abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
BBC News

Man accused in Michigan plot pleads not guilty

 One of the men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleads not guilty, judge sets $250,000 cash bond. (Oct. 9)
 
USATODAY.com

This week on "Face the Nation," October 11, 2020

 RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News

Whitmer's family was "moved around" due to terror plot, AG says

 Investigators say the alleged plot was supposed to be set in motion in the days leading up to the election.
CBS News

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

What We Know About the Alleged Plot to Kidnap Michigan’s Governor

 The group charged with planning the kidnapping met repeatedly over the summer for firearms training and combat drills, the F.B.I. said.
NYTimes.com

'They're domestic terrorists': Michigan governor objects to calling men charged in kidnapping plot 'militias'

 Some noted that despite Whitmer's objection, she herself referred to the alleged domestic terrorist groups as "militia groups" twice Thursday.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 10-8-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 10-8-20

In today's health headlines we talk about Regeneron is seeking emergency approval for treatment used on President Donald Trump. Novavax begins a late stage clinical trial in the UK.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:56Published
Feds Foil Alleged Plot To Kidnap, Kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer [Video]

Feds Foil Alleged Plot To Kidnap, Kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Six suspects face federal charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and were arrested Wednesday. Seven more people linked to the Wolverine Watchmen militia group are in custody on state charges,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:38Published
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government [Video]

13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government

Each faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 04:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Michigan Sheriff Shared Stage with Kidnapping Suspect, Says Many Wanted Whitmer Arrested

 A Sheriff in Michigan not only shared a stage with one of the men arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer...
TMZ.com

Whitmer: Men who sought kidnapping are 'depraved'

 State and federal authorities have foiled a brazen plot to kidnap Michigan Governor, and first-term democrat, Gretchen Whitmer. They have announced charges in an...
SBS


Tweets about this