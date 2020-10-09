Missing Broadway? Musical Film ‘Triple Threat’ Will Screen This Weekend In NYC Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Musical theatre lovers and performers across the world were saddened when the Broadway League announced October 9 that shows on the Great White Way will remain dark through May 30, 2021. However, theatre fans can get their fix this weekend, when the upcoming feature film Triple Threat will be shown on Sunday, October 11, at Read More 👓 View full article

