Missing Broadway? Musical Film ‘Triple Threat’ Will Screen This Weekend In NYC

OK! Magazine Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Musical theatre lovers and performers across the world were saddened when the Broadway League announced October 9 that shows on the Great White Way will remain dark through May 30, 2021. However, theatre fans can get their fix this weekend, when the upcoming feature film Triple Threat will be shown on Sunday, October 11, at Read More
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Yellow Rose movie Song -

Yellow Rose movie Song - "Square Peg" by Eva Noblezada 01:37

 Official Music Video for "Square Peg" from Yellow Rose (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Performed by Eva Noblezada. ABOUT YELLOW ROSE: Rose, an undocumented Filipina girl, dreams of one day leaving her small Texas town to pursue her country music dreams. Her world is shattered when her...

