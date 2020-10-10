|
Aaron Judge's Girlfriend Cuts Deal With Prosecutors, Pleads Guilty To DUI
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Aaron Judge's girlfriend just cut a deal with prosecutors and pled guilty to DUI, TMZ Sports has learned ... 8 months after she name-dropped the New York Yankees star during an arrest in Arizona. You'll recall ... Samantha Bracksieck -- who's had…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Aaron Judge American baseball player
Driving under the influence Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of an impairing substance
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
Tennis Star Genie Bouchard Dating NFL QB Mason RudolphCall this a new kind of love-love for tennis star Genie Bouchard ... TMZ Sports has confirmed she's now dating Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph!!! A source..
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Closing In On Tampa Area Mansion, $7.5 MillionTom Brady has his sights set on a Tampa Bay Area mansion -- a $7.5 million waterfront estate in a private community, TMZ Sports has learned. We're told Brady is..
TMZ.com
Steelers' Bud Dupree Says Team Taking No Chances With COVID, 'Practice and Go Home'Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker Bud Dupree is giving a firsthand account into what it's like to play during the pandemic ... telling TMZ Sports his life..
TMZ.com
Delonte West 'Doing OK' at Detox Facility, Prepping for Next Treatment PhaseDelonte West is on the road to sobriety ... but it ain't easy. Sources tell TMZ Sports the former NBA player is currently in the detox phase of his treatment --..
TMZ.com
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
The voting power of Asian AmericansAsian American voters in congressional districts in Nevada, Arizona, Texas and other battleground states could have a big impact on the presidential election...
CBS News
Susan Page on VP candidates dodging questions at debateFresh off the debate stage, both vice presidential candidates stepped back onto the campaign trail in Arizona. Susan Page, USA Today's Washington Bureau chief,..
CBS News
Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25Published
New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States
Rays revenge home run knocks off Yankees in winner-take-all Game 5, Tampa Bay returns to ALCS for first time since 2008Michael Brosseau's home run in the eighth inning lifts the Rays over the Yankees, 2-1, in ALDS Game 5. They face the Astros in the ALCS.
USATODAY.com
How to watch Rays vs. Yankees: MLB playoffs live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time for ALDS Game 5The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees face off in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Friday.
USATODAY.com
MLB Legend Whitey Ford Dead at 91, Best Yankees Pitcher EverWhitey Ford -- widely regarded as the greatest Yankees pitcher of all time -- has died at 91, the team confirms. Details surrounding his death are unclear at..
TMZ.com
Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies at 91Ford's death is the latest this year of a number of baseball greats: Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock and Bob Gibson.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this