Aaron Judge's Girlfriend Cuts Deal With Prosecutors, Pleads Guilty To DUI

TMZ.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Aaron Judge's girlfriend just cut a deal with prosecutors and pled guilty to DUI, TMZ Sports has learned ... 8 months after she name-dropped the New York Yankees star during an arrest in Arizona. You'll recall ... Samantha Bracksieck -- who's had…
Aaron Judge Aaron Judge American baseball player


Driving under the influence Driving under the influence Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of an impairing substance


TMZ TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

New York Yankees New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States

