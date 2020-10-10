Global  
 

Phil Collins Booting Ex-Wife Out of Home After Alleged Secret Wedding

TMZ.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Phil Collins is booting his ex-wife out of her crib ... because he says he owns it, and he's tired of her B.S. Sources close to the famous drummer and singer-songwriter tell TMZ ... his long, rocky relationship with Orianne Cevey is officially over…
Phil Collins Phil Collins English recording artist, musician, songwriter, actor

