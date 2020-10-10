Global  
 

Mick Fleetwood Sends Viral 'Dreams' Skateboarder Handwritten Note

TMZ.com Saturday, 10 October 2020
Imagine growing up listening to Fleetwood Mac and then one day, BAM ... a letter from Mick Fleetwood himself. Welcome to the "Dreams" skateboarder's amazing new life. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the rock band's co-founder and…
Video Credit: BBC World News
News video: Mick Fleetwood surprises viral Dreams TikTok star

Mick Fleetwood surprises viral Dreams TikTok star 02:48

 The band's 1977 hit song has had a revival after Nathan Apodaca filmed himself skateboarding to it.

Mick Fleetwood recreates viral "Dreams" video on TikTok

 "Dreams and Cranberry just hits differently," he said.
CBS News

Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams': Mick Fleetwood recreates viral, cranberry juice-swigging TikTok video

 Mick Fleetwood joined TikTok and recreated the viral video sensation for Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," played while swigging cranberry juice.
USATODAY.com

Mick Fleetwood Joins 'Dreams' Challenge, Rolling with Cranberry Juice

 Mick Fleetwood's going the way of the Fleetwood Mac-loving skateboarder who went viral for cruising on "Dreams" and juice ... and it's awesome. The rock band's..
TMZ.com

Stevie Nicks Shares New Song 'Show Them The Way' [Video]

Stevie Nicks Shares New Song 'Show Them The Way'

Stevie Nicks has released her first new song in six years. The "Fleetwood Mac" frontwoman shared the song "Show Them The Way" on Friday. According to CNN, Nicks said the song started out as a poem in 2008 and that it's "a prayer for our country." The legendary singer-songwriter said that despite writing the song and music at the time, she never recorded it until now. "I felt that this was its time, its reason," she said in a statement.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Fleetwood Mac's Mick surprises viral Dreams TikTok star Nathan Apodaca

 The band's 1977 hit song has had a revival after Nathan Apodaca filmed himself skateboarding to it.
BBC News

Ocean Spray surprises TikTok "Dreams" star with cranberry-red pickup truck

 Ocean Spray sent a surprise to TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, after he went viral on the platform when he posted a video of himself lip-synching Fleetwood Mac's..
CBS News

Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Banks $30k in Merch Sales Amid 'Dreams' Fame

 It's gotta be feeling like more than a dream now for Nathan Apodaca -- the viral Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" skateboarder -- because the reality is ... he's riding a..
TMZ.com

This Viral TikTok Has TikTok Users Vibing To Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' [Video]

This Viral TikTok Has TikTok Users Vibing To Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

TikTok users are getting creative remaking this viral TikTok, even Mick Fleetwood joined in on the trend!

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 01:16Published

