Mahalia Fuqua RT @people: Halle Berry Wants You to Adopt this Adorable Rescue Cat Who Is Also Named Halle Berry​ https://t.co/AS86EknmpS 16 hours ago Lauren Macchia RT @jmuhj1: Halle Berry Wants You to Adopt this Adorable Rescue Cat Who Is Also Named Halle Berry - PEOPLE https://t.co/TD9VqwXaRW via @Goo… 1 day ago jmuhj1 Halle Berry Wants You to Adopt this Adorable Rescue Cat Who Is Also Named Halle Berry - PEOPLE https://t.co/TD9VqwXaRW via @GoogleNews 1 day ago Leslie Bouchard Halle Berry Wants You to Adopt this Adorable Rescue Cat Who Is Also Named Halle Berry https://t.co/WeAyR0VNsU 2 days ago hypervocal TRENDING: Halle Berry Wants You to Adopt this Adorable Rescue Cat Who Is Also Named Halle Berry… https://t.co/PsI15DvNhw 2 days ago TeeMichelle Halle Berry Wants You to Adopt this Adorable Rescue Cat Who Is Also Named Halle Berry https://t.co/24BIklXKv9 #SmartNews 2 days ago Catherine Luhm RT @PEOPLEPets: Halle Berry Wants You to Adopt this Adorable Rescue Cat Who Is Also Named Halle Berry​ https://t.co/vDFzS0CXtd 2 days ago