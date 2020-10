Inside Madonna’s Bombshell Biopic — Should Her Exes Be Nervous? Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Madonna is ready to spill all — and her exes better watch out! The Material Girl, 62, is gearing up to direct a movie — which she’s co-writing with Diablo Cody — based on her storied life, including her romances with Warren Beatty, ex-hubbies Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie and baby daddy Carlos Leon, who Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this