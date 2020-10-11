Meghan Markle Says It Was 'Almost Unsurvivable' Being Most Trolled Person in the World Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Meghan Markle talked openly about a distinction of hers she would clearly rather do without -- being last year's most trolled person in the entire world. Meghan and Harry sat down with 3 high school students for their "Teenage Therapy" podcast, to… 👓 View full article

