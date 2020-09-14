Bindi Irwin's Baby Update

The Malliard Report RT @spark_radio_net: Bindi Irwin shares an update on her energetic little girl as she shows off her baby bump – Daily Mail #Malliard https:… 10 hours ago Spark Radio Network Bindi Irwin shares an update on her energetic little girl as she shows off her baby bump – Daily Mail #Malliard… https://t.co/HXtoURJM4h 10 hours ago Starts at 60 The mother-to-be treated fans to an update on her baby girl as she showed off her growing baby bump in a new pictur… https://t.co/nqY7oDu4m2 11 hours ago World News Bindi Irwin shares an update on her 'energetic' little girl as she shows off her baby bump https://t.co/YgPYdZ4jAv 19 hours ago