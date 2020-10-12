Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Goldfinger' Model & Bond Girl Margaret Nolan Dead at 76

TMZ.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Margaret Nolan -- who served as the iconic golden-plated babe portrayed in the opening sequence of "Goldfinger" -- has died. The legendary British artist and glamour model passed away last week, according to her son, Oscar Deeks. The news wasn't…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Margaret Nolan has died aged 76

Margaret Nolan has died aged 76 00:47

 Former Bond girl Margaret Nolan has died aged 76, after starring in 'Goldfinger' and several 'Carry On' films.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Margaret Nolan Margaret Nolan English actor-model

Margaret Nolan, iconic 'Goldfinger' gold-painted model, Beatles' 'A Hard Day's Night' star, dies at 76

 Margaret Nolan was the center of everything cool in the 1960s, appearing in "Goldfinger" and "A Hard Day's Night" both in 1964. She died at age 76.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

'Goldfinger' Model & Bond Girl Margaret Nolan Dead at 76

 Margaret Nolan -- who served as the iconic golden-plated babe portrayed in the opening sequence of "Goldfinger" -- has died. The legendary British artist and...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

mvanbrocklin

michael vanbrocklin RT @oxley264: Sad news hearing of the death of actress, model Margaret Nolan who died last monday age 76. She appeared in Goldfinger and as… 5 minutes ago

Sheeraz037

Rozina I saw this on the Sun app and thought you'd be interested Margaret Nolan dead: Bond Girl who starred in iconic Gol… https://t.co/tjiIbxjS6T 23 minutes ago

fleming77

Jane Fleming As well as her Bond role as Dink, Margaret featured in Goldfinger’s iconic title sequence and poster in gold body p… https://t.co/hvhKd0dLKJ 39 minutes ago

PolitFlixPod

PolitFlixPod RT @Thunderballs007: Another legend of the James Bond film series has left us. Margaret Nolan has passed away at the age of 76. Noted for h… 40 minutes ago

AlexHTheMAX

Alex Horsburgh Margaret Nolan has passed away at 76. Margaret was a model and actress, who made her mark in 1964. She played "Din… https://t.co/MFjYXmuX2w 47 minutes ago

AusKoalaXPress

COVERT_KOALA RT @HuffPostUK: As well as her Bond role as Dink, Margaret featured in Goldfinger’s iconic title sequence and poster in gold body paint htt… 1 hour ago

newslanes

Newslanes Margaret Nolan dead: Iconic Goldfinger Bond girl dies aged 76 https://t.co/jRzkxXLBaF 1 hour ago

HuffPostUK

HuffPost UK As well as her Bond role as Dink, Margaret featured in Goldfinger’s iconic title sequence and poster in gold body p… https://t.co/LE6OB2Fuzu 1 hour ago