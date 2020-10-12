|
Portland Protesters Topple Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt Statutes as Racist
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Portland protesters marked the eve of Columbus Day by toppling 2 statues of American presidents, claiming they represent America's racist history. The statues were on the route of a march titled, Indigenous People's Day of Rage. Some of the signs…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Theodore Roosevelt 26th president of the United States
Portland protesters pull down statues of Teddy Roosevelt, LincolnDemonstrators declared an "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage" toward Columbus Day.
CBS News
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Etsy removes Proud Boy merchandiseMembers of the far-right Proud Boys group at a demonstration at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon September 2020. | Photo by John Lamparski/SOPA Images/LightRocket..
The Verge
World leaders wish Trumps well
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37Published
US protesters react to Trump's COVID diagnosis
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:51Published
Columbus Day Holiday in the Americas
Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day? 14 states celebrate, honor Native American histories and culturesSome groups say Columbus Day celebrates Italian American heritage. Many who celebrate Indigenous People's Day argue it glorifies genocide.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this