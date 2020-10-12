|
Law Student Gives Birth During Bar Exam, Still Finishes Test
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
A law student and prospective lawyer went into labor in the middle of taking the bar exam, which she actually finished ... after having the baby! She can do both. Brianna Hill -- who'd recently graduated from Chicago's Loyola University School of…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
Woman goes into labour during bar exam, gives birth, finishes the examA Chicago lawyer graduate sat down to take her bar exam, went into labour, gave birth and then finished her exam.Loyola University graduate Brianna Hill was..
New Zealand Herald
Kristin Cavallari Kissing Mystery Guy at Chicago BarKristin Cavallari is back in the game, mackin' on a new guy in the Windy City. Kristin was at Fulton Market, a bar and restaurant district in Chicago where..
TMZ.com
Mario J. Aranda, Advocate for Immigrant Rights, Dies at 79A Mormon, he spent decades as an advocate for Latinos in Chicago before making a break with his old life. He died of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com
Guess Who This Basketball Boy Turned Into!Before this team player was an actor cast in a maddening sketch comedy show, he was just another sporty star shooting hoops on the basketball squad in Chicago,..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this