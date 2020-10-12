Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Law Student Gives Birth During Bar Exam, Still Finishes Test

TMZ.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
A law student and prospective lawyer went into labor in the middle of taking the bar exam, which she actually finished ... after having the baby! She can do both. Brianna Hill -- who'd recently graduated from Chicago's Loyola University School of…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Woman goes into labour during bar exam, gives birth, finishes the exam

 A Chicago lawyer graduate sat down to take her bar exam, went into labour, gave birth and then finished her exam.Loyola University graduate Brianna Hill was..
New Zealand Herald

Kristin Cavallari Kissing Mystery Guy at Chicago Bar

 Kristin Cavallari is back in the game, mackin' on a new guy in the Windy City. Kristin was at Fulton Market, a bar and restaurant district in Chicago where..
TMZ.com

Mario J. Aranda, Advocate for Immigrant Rights, Dies at 79

 A Mormon, he spent decades as an advocate for Latinos in Chicago before making a break with his old life. He died of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com

Guess Who This Basketball Boy Turned Into!

 Before this team player was an actor cast in a maddening sketch comedy show, he was just another sporty star shooting hoops on the basketball squad in Chicago,..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Blind law graduate passes bar exam on fourth try [Video]

Blind law graduate passes bar exam on fourth try

Any lawyer will tell you that passing the bar exam is tough, but it was an even harder task for a recent OCU graduate who is blind.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:36Published

Tweets about this

SuavayKool

Kool Instrumentals Guess Who This Basketball Boy Turned Into! https://t.co/cnTdozI5z1 23 hours ago

shareatonne

Shareatonne Guess Who This Basketball Boy Turned Into! https://t.co/ZcgVr7xGTt 2 days ago

nollywoodscoop

Nollywood Scoop Guess Who This Basketball Boy Turned Into! https://t.co/3uR4MmSK1x 2 days ago

CalvinHits

CalvinHits Guess Who This Basketball Boy Turned Into! https://t.co/IuoyAl8UTR 2 days ago

Latrimardicion

Lamaldicion Guess Who This Basketball Boy Turned Into! https://t.co/mZCVjzNSls https://t.co/yW7Va97Vpu 2 days ago

PickawLoveCorgi

Cozy Corgi Crypto #BTC #ETH #CX3 🍁🐶🍀 RT @TMZ: Guess Who This Basketball Boy Turned Into! https://t.co/3S0wH3EN29 2 days ago

TMZ

TMZ Guess Who This Basketball Boy Turned Into! https://t.co/3S0wH3EN29 2 days ago

RaizMakmur

Raiz Makmur Guess Who This Basketball Boy Turned Into! https://t.co/nBwNG1lQAq 3 days ago