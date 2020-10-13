Global  
 

Dodgers' Walker Buehler Suffocates Legs In Super Tight Pants, What's the Deal?!

TMZ.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
How did Walker Buehler fit into those super tight pants?!!? Seriously -- the Dodgers pitcher's pants were so tight during Monday's playoff game against the Braves, it was trending on social media!! Was it a fashion statement? Did someone misplace…
