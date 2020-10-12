Feeling Good! Kelly Osbourne Flaunts 85 Pound Weight Loss While Out In California
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Kelly Osbourne showed off her stunning figure and flaunted her 85 pound weight loss while out and about in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday, October 11. The 35-year-old sported a low-cut black blazer, ripped black jeans and Christian Louboutin heels to go meet with producer Jeff Beacher. The TV personality previously revealed she had gastric sleeve Read More
