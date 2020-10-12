Global  
 

Feeling Good! Kelly Osbourne Flaunts 85 Pound Weight Loss While Out In California

OK! Magazine Monday, 12 October 2020
Feeling Good! Kelly Osbourne Flaunts 85 Pound Weight Loss While Out In CaliforniaKelly Osbourne showed off her stunning figure and flaunted her 85 pound weight loss while out and about in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday, October 11. The 35-year-old sported a low-cut black blazer, ripped black jeans and Christian Louboutin heels to go meet with producer Jeff Beacher. The TV personality previously revealed she had gastric sleeve Read More
