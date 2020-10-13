Global  
 

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, and Teyonah Parris film latest episodes in LA

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, and Teyonah Parris are back on set, filming the last episodes of WandaVision. Disney-Marvel has promised they will get this show to Disney+ by the end of the year, but as we can see, they still have some work to do. Given that, WandaVision will undoubtedl...
