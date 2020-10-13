Global  
 

'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77

TMZ.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Conchata Ferrell -- best known for playing Charlie Sheen's quick-witted housekeeper on "Two and a Half Men" -- has died. The beloved actress reportedly died Tuesday around 12:30 PM, from complications following cardiac arrest. Conchata reportedly…
