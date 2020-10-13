|
Amy Coney Barrett Says She Would Consider Recusal in Election Dispute
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett claims she has too much integrity to allow herself to be used as a pawn to get President Trump re-elected ... and she'll consider recusal if an election dispute ends up at SCOTUS. Judge Barrett just answered some hard-hitting…
