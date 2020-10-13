Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett Says She Would Consider Recusal in Election Dispute

TMZ.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett claims she has too much integrity to allow herself to be used as a pawn to get President Trump re-elected ... and she'll consider recusal if an election dispute ends up at SCOTUS. Judge Barrett just answered some hard-hitting…
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Leahy criticizes timing of Barrett's confirmation process

Leahy criticizes timing of Barrett's confirmation process 01:52

 Appearing virtually for the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, on Monday criticized the confirmation process of Amy Coney Barrett going ahead so close to the election.

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Barrett dodges questions on abortion, gay marriage [Video]

Barrett dodges questions on abortion, gay marriage

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing she is not hostile to the Obamacare law, as Democrats have suggested, and declined to specify whether she believes landmark rulings legalizing abortion and gay marriage were properly decided. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:13
Barrett owns a gun, but says she will rule 'fairly' on issue [Video]

Barrett owns a gun, but says she will rule 'fairly' on issue

Republican Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Tuesday asked Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett if she owned a gun and she responded with 'we do own a gun' and added that she'd rule 'fairly' on a case about gun rights.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22

Supreme Court: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett batted back Democrats' sceptical questions on abortion, gun rights and election disputes in lively Senate confirmation..
New Zealand Herald

Barrett says she would not be ‘used as a pawn’ to decide potential election case, but refuses to say if she’d recuse herself.

 The judge also insisted that she is “not on a mission” to destroy the health care law.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Race for the White House: Trump, Biden trips reveal Electoral College calculations

 With election day just three weeks away, United States President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden concentrated today on battleground states both..
New Zealand Herald

Pence touts Supreme Court pick at Wisconsin rally

 Vice President Mike Pence defended President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court and his response to the coronavirus pandemic at an outdoor rally..
USATODAY.com
Senator slams 'hypocrisy and rush' at Barrett hearing [Video]

Senator slams 'hypocrisy and rush' at Barrett hearing

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse used his entire allotted time during Tuesday's confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to detail what he called a Republican party "scheme" to deploy dark money in an effort to appoint conservative judges.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:35

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Mehbooba Mufti freed, just ahead of Supreme Court hearing

 The Jammu & Kashmir administration late on Tuesday revoked the detention of former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti after 14 months and eight days. However,..
IndiaTimes

