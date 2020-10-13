Global  
 

'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Dies Following Cardiac Arrest

Tuesday, 13 October 2020
The actress has passed away at the age of 77 at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California after her health deteriorated as she was admitted to a long-term care facility.
News video: Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On 'Two And A Half Men,' Dead At 77

 Actress Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as the sharp-witted housekeeper Berta on the long-running sitcom "Two and a Half Men," died Monday at 77. Katie Johnston reports.

Actress Conchata Ferrell, who is best known for her role in the CBS comedy "Two And A Half Men," has died.

'Two & a Half Men' Actress Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77

 Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has sadly passed away on Monday (October 12) at the age of 77, Deadline is reporting. Conchata passed away due to...
'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77

 Conchata Ferrell -- best known for playing Charlie Sheen's quick-witted housekeeper on "Two and a Half Men" -- has died. The beloved actress reportedly died...
Tributes paid to Two And A Half Men star Conchata Ferrell following death at 77

 Tributes have been paid to Two And A Half Men actress Conchata Ferrell, who has died aged 77.
