'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Dies Following Cardiac Arrest

VoteNov3 RT @Variety: Conchata Ferrell, #TwoAndAHalfMen star, dies at 77 https://t.co/ofQe97Ho1X 6 seconds ago Sherz RT @EW: Conchata Ferrell, the character actress known for her role as the witty housekeeper Berta on 'Two and a Half Men,' has died. https:… 8 seconds ago StuckintheMiddle RT @etnow: R.I.P. Conchata Ferrell. https://t.co/NDLSdtRTFy 14 seconds ago FoxNashville Conchata Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV's "Two and a Half Men," has died. https://t.co/daw6sFsK44 15 seconds ago RinaHereAndNow🎃 RT @DEADLINE: Conchata Ferrell Dies: Former ‘Two and a Half Men’ Co-Star Was 77 https://t.co/7cV98gsKTv 17 seconds ago Ashley RT @NBCNews: Conchata Ferrell, best known for her role on "Two and a Half Men," dies at age 77, Warner Bros. Television says. https://t.co/… 20 seconds ago There’s a M-E in that muhfucka RT @TMZ: 'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77 https://t.co/aiKVaCadJI 27 seconds ago Cecile RT @people: Two and a Half Men Star Conchata Ferrell Dies at Age 77​ https://t.co/QuclRoo3YY 41 seconds ago