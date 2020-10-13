|
'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Dies Following Cardiac Arrest
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The actress has passed away at the age of 77 at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California after her health deteriorated as she was admitted to a long-term care facility.
