Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Who Called COVID-19 A ‘Hoax’ Feels Guilty After 2 Family Members Die Of Virus

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Tony Green decided to host a family gathering over the summer, in spite of COVID-19 restrictions — a move that cost two family members their lives, he wrote in his op-ed for The Washington Post.  In June, Green was frustrated with the restrictions in place in Texas. As he didn’t know anyone who had gotten Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Hathras case fabricated, no oppression took place’: BJP MP Mohan Mandavi [Video]

‘Hathras case fabricated, no oppression took place’: BJP MP Mohan Mandavi

BJP MP from Chhattisgarh Mohan Mandavi has said that the Hathras case was ‘fabricated’. Addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon, the BJP legislator said that no oppression took place..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published
Hathras victim's family will be taken to Lucknow court tomorrow with full security: Police [Video]

Hathras victim's family will be taken to Lucknow court tomorrow with full security: Police

The family of the Hathras victim, who was brutally thrashed and allegedly gang raped by some people, will appear before a court in Lucknow. Hathras Superintendant of Police Vineet Jaiswal said that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
Karauli priest case: Family performs last rites of victim [Video]

Karauli priest case: Family performs last rites of victim

Family members of the priest, who was allegedly burnt alive by few people during a scuffle over temple land encroachment at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district of Rajasthan, performed the last..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Denier's plea after actions killed two family members

Covid 19 coronavirus: Denier's plea after actions killed two family members "I'd love to take it back. I'd love to still have him and her here."Tony Green was a Covid-19 denier. The Dallas man, a supporter of Donald Trump, believed the...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this