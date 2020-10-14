Cardi B Enjoys Post-Birthday Night Out with Offset in Atlanta

Global  
 

TMZ.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Cardi B and Offset are looking more like a married couple who aren't about to get divorced than the other way around -- further proof they might be patching things up. CB and her not-so-estranged hubby are back home in ATL, and hit the town…
News video: Birthday girl Cardi B kisses estranged husband Offset during all-night party

Birthday girl Cardi B kisses estranged husband Offset during all-night party 00:54

 Cardi B has sparked rumours of a romantic reunion with estranged husband Offset after giving him a raunchy lap dance during her birthday celebrations in Las Vegas.

Cardi B accidentally shares topless picture amid birthday celebrations [Video]

Cardi B accidentally shares topless picture amid birthday celebrations

Cardi B has spoken out after accidentally sharing a topless picture of herself on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

US election 2020: Do celebrity endorsements help Joe Biden?

 Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Cardi B all support the Democrat. But will US voters follow suit?
BBC News
Cardi B labelled 'irresponsible' as mask-free birthday celebrations continue [Video]

Cardi B labelled 'irresponsible' as mask-free birthday celebrations continue

Cardi B has been labelled "irresponsible" after marking her 28th birthday with numerous mask-free celebrations in Las Vegas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Cardi B partners with Reebok on new line of sneakers during birthday weekend

 The rapper, who turned 28 on Sunday, announced on Instagram a partnership with Reebok to launch her own line of sneakers called the Club C.
USATODAY.com

Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots [Video]

Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots

[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those ballots. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Atlanta Falcons fire coach Dan Quinn, GM Thomas Dimitroff after 0-5 start

 Dan Quin led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI. Since then, the team has gone 24-29 and the Falcons fired Quinn after Atlanta was winless through Week 5.
USATODAY.com

Aerials over train derailment outside of Atlanta

 A train derailment outside of Atlanta early Sunday sparked a small fire, created runoff concerns and briefly forced some residents from their homes in Lilburn,..
USATODAY.com

Trump goes back to business as U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to rise

 CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

