Cardi B Enjoys Post-Birthday Night Out with Offset in Atlanta
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Cardi B and Offset are looking more like a married couple who aren't about to get divorced than the other way around -- further proof they might be patching things up. CB and her not-so-estranged hubby are back home in ATL, and hit the town…
