Ashanti Slays While Celebrating 40th Birthday in Antigua
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Ashanti's 40th birthday trip comes with all the bells and whistles you could imagine -- a private jet, partying with friends, lounging on a yacht, and oh yeah ... it's bikiniriffic. The singer's celebrating her milestone bday -- which was Tuesday…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Antigua Island in Antigua and Barbuda
Ashanti (singer) Singer, songwriter, record producer and actress
