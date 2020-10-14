Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ashanti Slays While Celebrating 40th Birthday in Antigua

TMZ.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Ashanti's 40th birthday trip comes with all the bells and whistles you could imagine -- a private jet, partying with friends, lounging on a yacht, and oh yeah ... it's bikiniriffic. The singer's celebrating her milestone bday -- which was Tuesday…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Antigua Antigua Island in Antigua and Barbuda


Ashanti (singer) Ashanti (singer) Singer, songwriter, record producer and actress


Tweets about this