Nick Saban Tests Positive for COVID, Days Before Alabama vs. Georgia

TMZ.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been diagnosed with coronavirus -- this just 3 days before the Tide's HUGE game against Georgia. The school made the announcement Wednesday ... saying both Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne had tested positive…
