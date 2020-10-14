|
Nick Saban Tests Positive for COVID, Days Before Alabama vs. Georgia
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been diagnosed with coronavirus -- this just 3 days before the Tide's HUGE game against Georgia. The school made the announcement Wednesday ... saying both Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne had tested positive…
Nick Saban American football coach
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Alabama Crimson Tide football University of Alabama Football Team
Greg Byrne (athletic director)
