Kottonmouth Kings Rapper Saint Dog Dead at 44

TMZ.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Kottonmouth Kings rapper Saint Dog has died ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us ... Saint -- whose real name is Steven Thronson -- was found dead early Wednesday morning at a friend's house in Victorville, CA. We're told SD's buddy…
