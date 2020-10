Billie Eilish Urges Haters to 'Normalize Normal Body' After Shamed for Wearing Tank Top Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Fellow celebrities such as Kat Dennings and The Blessed Madonna also come to the 'Bad Guy' songstress' defense after she is judged over her body type by haters. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this