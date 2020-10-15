Global  
 

Sen. Kamala Harris Cancels Travel Plans After Staffer Gets COVID-19

TMZ.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign travel is grounded for a bit ... after 2 people connected to her campaign tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic Vice Presidential nominee has suspended her travel through Sunday after her communications director,…
 Business Insider is reporting that Sen. Kamala Harris is canceling her campaign travel through Sunday. The move came after the Biden/Harris campaign announced two people in her campaign traveling party tested positive for COVID-19. Harris' communications director Liz Allen and a flight crew member...

