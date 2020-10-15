|
Sen. Kamala Harris Cancels Travel Plans After Staffer Gets COVID-19
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign travel is grounded for a bit ... after 2 people connected to her campaign tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic Vice Presidential nominee has suspended her travel through Sunday after her communications director,…
