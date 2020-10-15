Hillbilly Elegy starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close looks exactly like the kind of terrible movie the Oscars love
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () I can count on one hand how many books I’ve abandoned mid-go, but Hillbilly Elegy is one of them. J.D. Vance’s self-selecting memoir about the “economic anxiety” of his Ohio hometown and Appalachian roots is a collection of personal anecdotes that repackage the myth of the welfare queen for the digi...
Hillbilly Elegy Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Yale law student drawn back to his hometown grapples with family history, Appalachian values and the American dream.
US Release Date: November 24, 2020
Starring: Haley Bennett, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto
Directed By: Ron Howard