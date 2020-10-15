Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hillbilly Elegy starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close looks exactly like the kind of terrible movie the Oscars love

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
I can count on one hand how many books I’ve abandoned mid-go, but Hillbilly Elegy is one of them. J.D. Vance’s self-selecting memoir about the “economic anxiety” of his Ohio hometown and Appalachian roots is a collection of personal anecdotes that repackage the myth of the welfare queen for the digi...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Hillbilly Elegy Movie - Haley Bennett, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto

Hillbilly Elegy Movie - Haley Bennett, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto 02:27

 Hillbilly Elegy Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Yale law student drawn back to his hometown grapples with family history, Appalachian values and the American dream. US Release Date: November 24, 2020 Starring: Haley Bennett, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto Directed By: Ron Howard

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama movie Hillbilly Elegy, directed by Ron Howard. It stars Glenn Close, Amy Adams, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett and Freida Pinto. Hillbilly Elegy..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:17Published

Tweets about this

GrowlinAtTheSun

GrowlingAtTheSun RT @CarlosLozadaWP: Published in 2016, HILLBILLY ELEGY was not a Trump book — he’s not even mentioned in it — but it *became* a Trump book,… 20 minutes ago

Lnrd_Comr

ℓєοи@я∂ο_ϲοям_۞ RT @netflixqueue: Three generations in the making. First look at Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. On @Netfl… 30 minutes ago

BalancedThinker

Balanced Brain RT @DinkMagic: Hillbilly Elegy starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams (creature effects by Stan Winston) 30 minutes ago

sscrount

artemis RT @FilmstoFilms_: First official trailer for ‘HILLBILLY ELEGY’ starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close https://t.co/3AA3ubzA4X 1 hour ago

mrjonasg

Just some thoughts . RG RT @Variety: Watch the #HillbillyElegy trailer here, starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams https://t.co/bfjuZEarVT 1 hour ago

sara_f_black

Sara Black Stark RT @NetflixFilm: From @realronhoward and @briangrazer and based on the bestselling memoir, here's the trailer for HILLBILLY ELEGY starring… 1 hour ago

GAWAConsulting

GAWA Consulting RT @TMML: New From Amy Adams and Haley Bennett... HILLBILLY ELEGY (2020): https://t.co/i4epOPhh5n #hillbillyelegy #JDVance #AmyAdams #Haley… 1 hour ago

TMML

TheMovieMyLife New From Amy Adams and Haley Bennett... HILLBILLY ELEGY (2020): https://t.co/i4epOPhh5n #hillbillyelegy #JDVance… https://t.co/VHvTR1CCSt 1 hour ago