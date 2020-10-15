Queen Elizabeth and Prince William step out, unmasked, for public engagement in England
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () In the UK, there are various stages of lockdown being imposed as COVID-19 infections continue to climb. Liverpool is at the most restricted level of lockdown and not sure if you saw the footage the other day but people were partying on the streets, in tightly-packed crowds, just before the lockdown ...
Queen Elizabeth has made her first public engagement outside of her residences since the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK, joining her grandson Prince William at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down.