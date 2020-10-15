Global  
 

Ice Cube Rejects Idea Trump's Using Him, Challenges Biden

TMZ.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Ice Cube's scoffing at the notion he's being used by President Trump to win over Black voters -- he says that's irrelevant to his mission, and he's calling out Joe Biden for balking on joining it. The rapper and actor joined "TMZ Live" Thursday to…
Video Credit: Bang Media
News video: Ice Cube says both US presidential candidates 'have been evil to Black people'

Ice Cube says both US presidential candidates 'have been evil to Black people' 01:44

 Ice Cube thinks both US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, are “evil”, as he says he is reluctant to align himself with either party ahead of the November 3 election.

