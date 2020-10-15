|
Ice Cube Rejects Idea Trump's Using Him, Challenges Biden
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Ice Cube's scoffing at the notion he's being used by President Trump to win over Black voters -- he says that's irrelevant to his mission, and he's calling out Joe Biden for balking on joining it. The rapper and actor joined "TMZ Live" Thursday to…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'Get the kids back to school': Trump uses son's COVID-19 diagnosis to push for reopeningBarron Trump's positive test for COVID-19 has become part of his father's push to physically reopen schools. The 14-year-old has since tested negative.
USATODAY.com
Obama says Trump is a "symptom of" and "accelerant to" misinformationMr. Obama said misinformation has been "turbocharged because of social media... And because the head of our government, of our federal government, has resorted..
CBS News
300+ Trump ads taken down by Google, YouTube60 Minutes finds over 300 video ads for President Trump were taken down, mostly over the summer, for violating company policy
CBS News
Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Uploaded Video of Himself Being Racist | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:16Published
Ice Cube American rapper, producer and actor from California
Ice Cube Clears Up Working with Trump on Contract with Black AmericaA Trump surrogate is claiming Ice Cube joined forces with the President's campaign to help Black people -- something Cube is now addressing, and not entirely..
TMZ.com
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Barack Obama mocks Donald Trump's calls for he and Joe Biden to be charged with crimesFormer US president Barack Obama has hit back at Donald Trump's repeated calls for him to be indicted and prosecuted, dismissing the President's theories as..
New Zealand Herald
Dueling town hall talks for Trump and Biden after debate cancelledPresident Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls on Thursday night instead of meeting face-to-face for their..
New Zealand Herald
Harris pauses campaigning after staffer tests positive
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:12Published
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
Joe Theismann Wants To Talk To Dak Prescott, Help Him Return From Devastating InjuryJoe Theismann sustained one of the most devastating injuries in NFL history ... and now the former star QB wants to help Dak Prescott recover from his gruesome..
TMZ.com
Drew Brees Cops Baller Condo In New Orleans High-Rise, Golf Simulator Room!Drew Brees has channeled his inner George Jefferson ... TMZ Sports has learned the QB's moved on up to a deluxe condo in a sky-high New Orleans building -- and..
TMZ.com
MLB Star Tommy Pham Stabbing Incident, Video Shows Bloody AftermathTMZ Sports has obtained video of the altercation outside of the strip club ... and it's both graphic AND violent. FYI -- Pham is dressed in a white shirt and red..
TMZ.com
Cris Cyborg Wants To Rematch Amanda Nunes in UFC-Bellator Cross PromotionCris Cyborg's no longer in the UFC ... but she's got her sights set on champ-champ Amanda Nunes ... telling TMZ Sports she still wants a rematch!! We talked to..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this