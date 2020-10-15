Global  
 

Coming Clean: ‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Admits She’s An Alcoholic

OK! Magazine Thursday, 15 October 2020
The Real Housewives of Orange County is back… with a BANG! During the season 15 premiere, star Braunwyn Windham-Burke made a huge announcement; she admitted during a confessional that she has a drinking problem. “For the first time in my life I can say, ‘My name is Braunwyn, and I’m an alcoholic,” she said. COMING Read More
