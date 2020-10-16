|
Ben Affleck greets Ana de Armas at the front gate and Katie Holmes goes for a bike ride with Emilio Vitolo Jr
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
And we were just saying that it’s been a while since Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were seen together. Once again for the people in the back who may have missed this – after months of pandemic dog walks and coffee runs, during which time not a week would go by without a sighting, Ana joined Ben in Ir...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this