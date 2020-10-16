Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ben Affleck greets Ana de Armas at the front gate and Katie Holmes goes for a bike ride with Emilio Vitolo Jr

Lainey Gossip Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
And we were just saying that it’s been a while since Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were seen together. Once again for the people in the back who may have missed this – after months of pandemic dog walks and coffee runs, during which time not a week would go by without a sighting, Ana joined Ben in Ir...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ana de Armas: 'Fame is not the most exciting thing about my job' [Video]

Ana de Armas: 'Fame is not the most exciting thing about my job'

The 32-year-old Knives Out actress spoke to Flaunt magazine about spending the Covid-19 lockdown in Los Angeles with boyfriend Ben Affleck, admitting that while the pair is loved up, she misses her..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Ana de Armas doesn’t want her Bond character to be defined by what she wears' [Video]

Ana de Armas doesn’t want her Bond character to be defined by what she wears'

Ana de Armas insists glamour is “essential” to her Bond character.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Ana de Armas lands Natural Diamond Council’s first celebrity campaign [Video]

Ana de Armas lands Natural Diamond Council’s first celebrity campaign

Ana de Armas is the first celebrity to front a campaign for the Natural Diamond Council.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this