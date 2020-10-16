Global  
 

Cardi B Responds to Fans Saying She's in 'Mentally Abusive Relationship'

Friday, 16 October 2020
Cardi B getting back with Offset has some of her fans accusing her of staying in a mentally abusive relationship, but Cardi's firing back ... as only she can. The rapper posted a video late Thursday to remind fans, and haters alike, she's gonna…
