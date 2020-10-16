|
Cardi B Responds to Fans Saying She's in 'Mentally Abusive Relationship'
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Cardi B getting back with Offset has some of her fans accusing her of staying in a mentally abusive relationship, but Cardi's firing back ... as only she can. The rapper posted a video late Thursday to remind fans, and haters alike, she's gonna…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cardi B American rapper from New York
Cardi B back with husband Offset a month after filing for divorce
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Cardi B Says She's Back with Offset Because She's Crazy and Wanted D***Cardi B is confirming what our own eyes have been telling us -- she and Offset are back together, and to hell with that pending divorce. During the rapper's..
TMZ.com
Cardi B was in bed with Offset when bare breasts snap was taken
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this