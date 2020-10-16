|
Cops Called on 'Homeless Jesus' Statue
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Someone called the cops on Jesus ... because he was depicted as a homeless man sleeping on an Ohio park bench. A statue called "Homeless Jesus" is being hosted by the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church near Cleveland to raise awareness of homelessness…
