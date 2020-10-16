Global  
 

Cops Called on 'Homeless Jesus' Statue

TMZ.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Someone called the cops on Jesus ... because he was depicted as a homeless man sleeping on an Ohio park bench. A statue called "Homeless Jesus" is being hosted by the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church near Cleveland to raise awareness of homelessness…
Ohio Ohio State in the Midwestern United States

In Ohio, a Printing Company Is Overwhelmed and Mail Ballots Are Delayed

 Several counties that expected absentee ballots last week are now scrambling to print them themselves or find a last-minute contingency plan, underscoring the..
NYTimes.com
U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 8 million [Video]

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 8 million

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose by 63,710 on Thursday bringing the total number of infections to more than 8 million. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:13Published

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown predicts Biden will win state, and that results won't take as long as people expect

 Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss how the top issues in the presidential election are impacting down-ballot races.
CBS News

Senator says Ohio "will know a lot" about results on election night

 Senator Sherrod Brown called President Trump "desperate" and said he "knows he's going to lose."
CBS News

Cleveland Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter [Video]

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published
Trump and Biden Square Off in First 2020 Presidential Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Square Off in First 2020 Presidential Debate

Moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, the debate took place in Cleveland, OH, under strict social distancing conditions.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published
Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' [Video]

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published
Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' [Video]

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

