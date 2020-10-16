Global  
 

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Denied Bond, Will Be Jailed Until Trial

TMZ.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Jerry Harris will remain in custody until he stands trial in his child pornography case. A federal judge just denied bond for the star of Netflix's popular docuseries, "Cheer." As we reported, Harris' had a bond hearing Wednesday in Texas, where…
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Federal Prosecutors Say 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Is Dangerous, Should Remain In Jail

Federal Prosecutors Say 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Is Dangerous, Should Remain In Jail 02:18

 Harris is alleged to have solicited inappropriate pictures from underage boys, and also to have sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy in a restroom. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

