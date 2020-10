The traveller RT @CHANNINGPOSTERS: Rhonda Fleming, one of #Hollywood's great #Technicolor beauties of the #Forties and #Fifties has passed away at the ag… 27 minutes ago #SussexSquad #InspiredByMeghan #InspiredByHarry RT @RTMac1989: RIP to Rhonda Fleming who sadly passed away on October 14, 2020. Known as the “Queen of Technicolor”, she was best known fo… 3 hours ago IANN Just received the very sad news that actress Rhonda Fleming passed away on 14th October. Rhonda starred in Irwin Al… https://t.co/FmzQLFqPQl 3 hours ago