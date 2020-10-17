|
Cue The Bridesmaids! Rebel Wilson Can ‘See Herself Marrying’ New BF Jacob Busch
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Rebel Wilson‘s romance with hunky new businessman beau Jacob Busch is heating up. The Pitch Perfect star, 40, and the Anheuser-Busch heir, 29 — who went Instagram official on September 24 while attending a royal gala in Monaco — have been inseparable since the Aussie actress returned to L.A. last summer after shooting a TV series Read More
|
|
|
