Melania Trump Slams Former Friend Who Wrote Tell-All Book: ‘Idle Gossip’

OK! Magazine Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
In a rare show of emotion, the ordinarily reserved First Lady Melania Trump unleashed a barrage of criticism on Friday October 16, which was aimed at her former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who wrote a bestselling tell-all book about their relationship. Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady Read More
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Melania Trump: Barron Also Had Covid-19

Melania Trump: Barron Also Had Covid-19 00:33

 (CNN) First lady Melania Trump detailed her experience with Covid-19 in an essay posted on the White House website, including that her son, Barron, 14, tested positive. She has now tested negative for the virus, as has her husband, President Donald Trump, according to his doctors. "Naturally, my mind...

