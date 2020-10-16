Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ratings War! Way More People Watched Biden’s Town Hall Than Trump’s

OK! Magazine Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is likely not having a pleasant day after hearing the news that his town hall last night — which aired at the same time as Joe Biden‘s — was roundly beaten in terms of viewership by his opponent. According to Nielsen ratings — which gauge TV views only, not streaming platforms — Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Dueling Town Halls Planned Instead Of Second Presidential Debate

Dueling Town Halls Planned Instead Of Second Presidential Debate 02:22

 In place of a previously scheduled presidential debate, the candidates will participate in dueling town halls Thursday night; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Our Cartoon President 3x15 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump's First Post-COVID Rally [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x15 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump's First Post-COVID Rally

Our Cartoon President 3x15 Cold Open - Clip from season 3 episode 15 - Cartoon Trump's First Post-COVID Rally Back on the campaign trail after his bout of coronavirus, a phlegmy Cartoon Trump rallies..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:12Published
More People Watched Biden's Town Hall On ABC Than Trump's On 3 Channels Combined [Video]

More People Watched Biden's Town Hall On ABC Than Trump's On 3 Channels Combined

ABC's coverage of Joe Biden's town hall averaged 13.9 million viewers on Thursday night. The viewer count easily surpassed the Nielsen ratings for President Trump's town hall on NBC. The Trump town..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Savannah Guthrie Is Being Praised for Her Skillful Interview with Donald Trump [Video]

Savannah Guthrie Is Being Praised for Her Skillful Interview with Donald Trump

The Today show co-host moderated a controversial town hall with the president on NBC.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Just In: ABC’s Biden Town Hall Beats NBC’s Trump Town Hall By More Than 2 Million in Early Ratings

Just In: ABC’s Biden Town Hall Beats NBC’s Trump Town Hall By More Than 2 Million in Early Ratings Early overnight ratings of the dueling town hall events held by NBC (featuring President Donald Trump), and ABC (featuring former Vice President Joe Biden.)
Mediaite Also reported by •Business InsiderWashington Post

More people watched Biden on ABC than Trump on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC

 Joe Biden's town hall on ABC averaged 13.9 million viewers on Thursday night, easily surpassing the Nielsen ratings for President...
Upworthy


Tweets about this

JillBreedin

Jill Breedin @realDonaldTrump Biden won the ratings war. More people watched his town hall! 1 hour ago

bpw7

Birgitta @realDonaldTrump You LOST the ratings war besides looking like a complete idiot. 2.3 million more people tuned into… https://t.co/TKSST8kBAT 2 hours ago

thebirdsmusic

Bronson Vonkunder RT @maddenifico: The ratings are in from last night's Town Hall war: More people watched Joe. Biden defeated Trump by 1.4 million. 3 hours ago

JamesStaal4

James Staal @realDonaldTrump @NBCNews @cspan A million more people watched our next president on ABC last night. You lost the r… https://t.co/C5VGdWvtK0 4 hours ago

maddenifico

Bill Madden The ratings are in from last night's Town Hall war: More people watched Joe. Biden defeated Trump by 1.4 million. 5 hours ago

meganjelene

meganjelene Trump is a loser in the ratings war with Biden. His 3 channel broadcast combined fell short of Biden's 14M+. CNN: M… https://t.co/Uv0YgVb4SZ 6 hours ago