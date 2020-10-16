Global  
 

Congrats! Actress Mena Suvari Expecting First Child At Age 41

OK! Magazine Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
American Beauty actress Mena Suvari is expecting her first child at the age of 41 — a pregnancy that came as a surprise — and it’s a baby boy! The little one, whose dad is Suvari’s husband Michael Hope, is due next spring. Although the couple, who were married in 2018, had been trying to Read More
