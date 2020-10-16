Congrats! Actress Mena Suvari Expecting First Child At Age 41
Friday, 16 October 2020 () American Beauty actress Mena Suvari is expecting her first child at the age of 41 — a pregnancy that came as a surprise — and it’s a baby boy! The little one, whose dad is Suvari’s husband Michael Hope, is due next spring. Although the couple, who were married in 2018, had been trying to Read More
Kids these days will be more tech-savvy than their parents by the time they're 10 years old, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 parents with children aged 3-12 found the average respondent..