Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Included PT Cruiser Training, Feds Claim

TMZ.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Some of the men who planned to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were apparently gearing up for war from inside the ultimate mom car of the 2000s -- this per federal investigators. Michigan's FOX 17 put out a report with a treasure trove of…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

In reversal, Michigan appeals court says late-arriving absentee ballots should not be counted

 The court also reversed Judge Cynthia Stephens on broadening the help voters can get in delivering their absentee ballots.
USATODAY.com

Evidence presented in court against alleged Michigan militia members

 The U.S. Attorney's Office publicly released evidence on Friday in its case against six men charged in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Andrew..
CBS News

Trump, Biden visit key battleground states ahead of election

 President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are trying to fire up their bases in key battleground states, with just 17 days left in the campaign. Biden..
CBS News

She found love in a war zone, then bought a house for $5: A WWII bride's story

 A Michigan war bride tells her story about living under German-occupied Belgium, and how she met the love of her life during a world war.
 
USATODAY.com

Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan

'They're amateurs': Feds say plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was dangerous, poorly planned

 U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens agreed the government had probable cause to charge the six defendants, despite objections by defense lawyers.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Five men face trial for plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

 Prosecutors provided enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap the state's governor because of her measures to..
New Zealand Herald

WXMI WXMI Fox affiliate in Grand Rapids, Michigan


Related videos from verified sources

Two Marines Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot [Video]

Two Marines Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

Thirteen people were charged on Thursday of an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Now, CNN reveals that of those charged, two are former Marines. The US Marine..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Gov. Cuomo Blasts Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer As ‘Attempted Act Of Domestic Terrorism’ [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Blasts Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer As ‘Attempted Act Of Domestic Terrorism’

According to an FBI affidavit, six men connected to a militia group had been making plans to take Whitmer hostage and “try” her for treason. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:04Published
Michigan Governor Ties Kidnapping Plot To Trump [Video]

Michigan Governor Ties Kidnapping Plot To Trump

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) blamed President Donald Trump’s hate rhetoric for fueling her alleged kidnapping scheme.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Included PT Cruiser Training, Feds Claim

 Some of the men who planned to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were apparently gearing up for war from inside the ultimate mom car of the 2000s -- this per...
TMZ.com Also reported by •WorldNewsUpworthyCBC.caUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comBBC News

FBI informant was 'one of the most active leaders' pushing 'crackpot' Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense

 (Natural News) An FBI informant was “one of the most active leaders” in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer, according to a defense...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •CBC.ca

Chicago mayor blames Trump for plot against Michigan Gov. Whitmer

 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is the latest public figure to pile on President Trump for a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comBBC News

Tweets about this

LaurieTMiller

866-OUR-VOTE Laurie RT @JillDLawrence: I thought this might be somewhat alarmist. Then yesterday authorities charged a 14th person in connection with the Whitm… 3 hours ago

Tiny1963

Tina Dixon Another suspect charged in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/dKmbNq8EgM 4 hours ago

JillDLawrence

Jill Lawrence I thought this might be somewhat alarmist. Then yesterday authorities charged a 14th person in connection with the… https://t.co/odonKBbaQI 6 hours ago

AndreEllewee

Mr B RT @4MinorityInRSA: Another suspect arrested for his alleged involvement in damaging of property in Free State town of Senekal is expected… 11 hours ago

4MinorityInRSA

BreakTheSilenceAboutSouthAfrica (UK) Another suspect arrested for his alleged involvement in damaging of property in Free State town of Senekal is expec… https://t.co/hOyMGAKfhR 12 hours ago

cmc4diversity

Lady Liberty Latina😷#BlueSuperTsunami2020 RT @KTSMtv: Another suspect charged in alleged Michigan kidnap plot https://t.co/WMIHFJRnfz 22 hours ago

KTSMtv

KTSM 9 News Another suspect charged in alleged Michigan kidnap plot https://t.co/WMIHFJRnfz 22 hours ago

BdayQueenFeb13

K.A. Williams RT @ajc: Another suspect charged in alleged Michigan kidnap plot https://t.co/XU33cF1RcZ 23 hours ago