Rob Riggle's Wife Files for Divorce to End 21-Year Marriage

Details About The Tragic Death Of Actress Naya Rivera Revealed



In July, Naya Rivera tragically drowned while swimming in Lake Piru. More details are emerging about her death. CNN reports that Rivera screamed for help right before she drowned. Her 4-year-old son witnessed the drowning from a small boat in the lake. He told investigators that his mother used the last ounces of her strength to scream and cry for help. Rivera and her decided to jump into the water for a swim, according to an investigative report from Ventura County.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970