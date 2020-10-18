|
Rob Riggle's Wife Files for Divorce to End 21-Year Marriage
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
"The Hangover" star Rob Riggle got some sobering news to kick off his October ... his wife of 21 years filed for divorce. Tiffany Riggle filed legal docs in Ventura County court to end her marriage to the comedian. She cited irreconcilable…
