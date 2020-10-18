|
John Fogerty Demands Donald Trump Stop Playing 'Fortunate Son'
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
John Fogerty is outraged President Trump is playing one of his very personal songs at campaign rallies, because the song actually takes aim at people like him. Fogerty says he's issuing a cease and desist order ... demanding that Trump and co.…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump makes Western swing in final weeks of 2020 raceCBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has the latest on the Trump campaign's final push ahead of Election Day.
CBS News
Trump says at Michigan Rally, Pushing Around Protesters a "Beautiful Thing"President Donald Trump gleefully told a crowd at a Michigan rally Saturday night ... it puts a smile on his face to see police push around protesters. Trump told..
TMZ.com
2020 election live updates: Trump goes to church event in Las Vegas as Biden heads to Durham, NCPelosi slams Trump's "irresponsible" rhetoric after rally crowd chants "lock her up" about Michigan governor; GOP senators start to move from Trump.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: Patriots will play Broncos; Saban, Alabama get their game in; Trump urges beleaguered Wisconsin to open upThe NFL hopes to play all its scheduled games today. President Trump wants Wisconsin, Michigan to open up despite surge in cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
John Fogerty American musician
John Fogerty 'troubled' by President Trump's use of 'Fortunate Son,' issues cease and desistJohn Fogerty is denouncing President Donald Trump's unauthorized use of his song "Fortunate Son" at his campaign events.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this