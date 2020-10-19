|
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Dislocated Shoulder In HR Celebration, 'I'm Good'
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
L.A. Dodgers hero Cody Bellinger confirmed what we were all thinking ... he DID dislocate his shoulder while celebrating his game-winning HR on Sunday. ... but he popped it right back in and now he says he's good to go! 25-year-old Bellinger…
Cody Bellinger American baseball player
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger dislocated his shoulder celebrating Game 7 home runThe 2019 NL MVP hit a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning of Game 7 and promptly dislocated his shoulder celebrating with a teammate.
USATODAY.com
Dodgers beat Braves in Game 7 thriller to complete comeback, reach World SeriesCody Bellinger hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Dodgers held on to win the NL after falling behind 3-1 in the series.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles California, United States
Dodgers beat Braves to make World Series againThe Los Angeles Dodgers overturn a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves and reach the World Series, where they will face the Tampa Bay Rays.
BBC News
Braves cost themselves a huge inning with Game 7 baserunning blunder vs. DodgersThe Braves were threatening a big fourth inning with runners on second and third and nobody out in Sunday's NLCS Game 7 against the Dodgers.
USATODAY.com
