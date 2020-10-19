Global  
 

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Dislocated Shoulder In HR Celebration, 'I'm Good'

TMZ.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
L.A. Dodgers hero Cody Bellinger confirmed what we were all thinking ... he DID dislocate his shoulder while celebrating his game-winning HR on Sunday. ... but he popped it right back in and now he says he's good to go! 25-year-old Bellinger…
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger dislocated his shoulder celebrating Game 7 home run

 The 2019 NL MVP hit a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning of Game 7 and promptly dislocated his shoulder celebrating with a teammate.
USATODAY.com

Dodgers beat Braves in Game 7 thriller to complete comeback, reach World Series

 Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Dodgers held on to win the NL after falling behind 3-1 in the series.
USATODAY.com

Dodgers beat Braves to make World Series again

 The Los Angeles Dodgers overturn a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves and reach the World Series, where they will face the Tampa Bay Rays.
BBC News

Braves cost themselves a huge inning with Game 7 baserunning blunder vs. Dodgers

 The Braves were threatening a big fourth inning with runners on second and third and nobody out in Sunday's NLCS Game 7 against the Dodgers.
USATODAY.com

Will Smith two-run single draws Dodgers even with Braves in NLCS Game 7, 2-2

Will Smith two-run single draws Dodgers even with Braves in NLCS Game 7, 2-2 Los Angeles Dodgers C Will Smith came up clutch again, registering a two-run single with two outs as his Dodgers tie Game 7 of the NLCS against the Atlanta...
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Betts makes another fabulous catch for Dodgers in Game 7

 For the third straight game, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made an eye-popping grab against the Braves.
ESPN Also reported by •UpworthyFOX Sports

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager walks through NLCS Game 5 win with the MLB on FOX crew

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager walks through NLCS Game 5 win with the MLB on FOX crew Corey Seager joined the MLB on FOX team following the Los Angeles Dodgers' Game 5 NLCS win over the Atlanta Braves. Hear what Corey has to say about the Dodgers...
FOX Sports


