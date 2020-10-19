Global  
 

Kim Kardashian Tells Letterman She Stands By Working with Trump

TMZ.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian West took David Letterman's best shot, but even he couldn't get her to say anything bad about President Trump ... her ally in prison reform. Kim's the premiere guest on the third season of Dave's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction"…
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian West makes more money from Instagram than KUWTK

Kim Kardashian West makes more money from Instagram than KUWTK 00:48

 Kim Kardashian West makes more money from one Instagram post than she does for a whole season of her family's reality show.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kourtney Kardashian Endorses Kanye for President, Twitter Erupts

 Kim Kardashian hasn't endorsed a candidate for the Presidential election -- despite the fact her husband, Kanye West, is running -- but now her sis, Kourtney..
TMZ.com

Nicki Minaj confirms her first child is a boy: 'I'm in love with my son'

 Nicki Minaj has confirmed her first child is a baby boy. The “Anaconda” hitmaker and her husband, Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, welcomed their first child into..
WorldNews
Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund [Video]

Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund

Kim Kardashian has donated $1 million dollars to help Armenia amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Supreme Court will decide future of President Trump's border wall with Mexico

 The case is unlikely to be heard before Jan. 20, and if Trump loses re-election next month, a Democratic administration could stop construction.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus live updates: Global COVID cases pass 40M; US nears 220K deaths; Fauci not surprised Trump was infected

 Nancy Pelosi says stimulus deal "depends on the administration." Anthony Fauci talks lockdown, vaccine on "60 Minutes." Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Michigan Governor Whitmer responds to Trump as kidnapping case goes to grand jury

 A judge is seeing evidence in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She tells Tony Dokoupil that continued rhetoric by President Trump..
CBS News
US election polls: Biden maintains nine-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden maintains nine-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

David Letterman David Letterman American comedian and actor

Related news from verified sources

‘SNL’ Cold Open Gives Alec Baldwin’s Trump Town Hall the Wrestlemania Treatment (Video)

‘SNL’ Cold Open Gives Alec Baldwin’s Trump Town Hall the Wrestlemania Treatment (Video) Surprising no one, the latest edition of “SNL” began with a parody of the week’s most talked-about politics moment, the dueling town halls by Democratic...
The Wrap Also reported by •Mashable

Joe Biden bad for India; we've to understand China threat: Trump's son

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is not good for India as he could be soft on China, US President Donald Trump's son said at an event to celebrate the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Disavows Band’s Performance at Trump Fundraiser With Mike LoveWith Mike Love

Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Disavows Band’s Performance at Trump Fundraiser With Mike LoveWith Mike Love Donald Trump has divided the Beach Boys — politically, at least — as original band members Brian Wilson and Al Jardine have released a statement disavowing a...
The Wrap


