|
Kim Kardashian Tells Letterman She Stands By Working with Trump
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian West took David Letterman's best shot, but even he couldn't get her to say anything bad about President Trump ... her ally in prison reform. Kim's the premiere guest on the third season of Dave's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction"…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality
Kourtney Kardashian Endorses Kanye for President, Twitter EruptsKim Kardashian hasn't endorsed a candidate for the Presidential election -- despite the fact her husband, Kanye West, is running -- but now her sis, Kourtney..
TMZ.com
Nicki Minaj confirms her first child is a boy: 'I'm in love with my son'Nicki Minaj has confirmed her first child is a baby boy. The “Anaconda” hitmaker and her husband, Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, welcomed their first child into..
WorldNews
Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Supreme Court will decide future of President Trump's border wall with MexicoThe case is unlikely to be heard before Jan. 20, and if Trump loses re-election next month, a Democratic administration could stop construction.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus live updates: Global COVID cases pass 40M; US nears 220K deaths; Fauci not surprised Trump was infectedNancy Pelosi says stimulus deal "depends on the administration." Anthony Fauci talks lockdown, vaccine on "60 Minutes." Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Michigan Governor Whitmer responds to Trump as kidnapping case goes to grand juryA judge is seeing evidence in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She tells Tony Dokoupil that continued rhetoric by President Trump..
CBS News
US election polls: Biden maintains nine-point lead over Trump
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
David Letterman American comedian and actor
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this