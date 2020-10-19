Kim Kardashian Tells Letterman She Stands By Working with Trump Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Kim Kardashian West took David Letterman 's best shot, but even he couldn't get her to say anything bad about President Trump ... her ally in prison reform. Kim's the premiere guest on the third season of Dave's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction"… 👓 View full article

