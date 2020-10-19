Kirstie Alley Slammed For Publicly Endorsing President Trump: ‘Just A Shame’
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Kirstie Alley was met with heavy criticism when she revealed that she was intending on voting for President Donald Trump again. “I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” she tweeted on Saturday, October 17. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason.” Read More
