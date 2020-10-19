Global  
 

Kirstie Alley Slammed For Publicly Endorsing President Trump: 'Just A Shame'

OK! Magazine Monday, 19 October 2020
Kirstie Alley was met with heavy criticism when she revealed that she was intending on voting for President Donald Trump again. “I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” she tweeted on Saturday, October 17. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason.” Read More
 'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley is standing by her man--politically, at least. Business Insider reports Alley has endorsed President Trump for a second term, saying on Twitter she supports him because 'he's not a politician.' According to Business Insider, she recently called Democratic...

Kirstie Alley defends her decision to vote for Donald Trump [Video]

Kirstie Alley defends her decision to vote for Donald Trump

'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley has defended her decision to vote for Donald Trump.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:22Published

Kirstie Alley responds to 'nasty people' criticizing her decision to vote again for Donald Trump

 Actress Kirstie Alley is standing up for her decision to vote for President Donald Trump. The "Cheers" actress faced "nasty" backlash online.
USATODAY.com

President Trump Attends Church Service Without Mask, Pastor Says God Told Her Trump Is Going to Win Election

 President Trump attended a mask-less mass church service, and the pastor claims God told her Trump‘s going to win the election. – TMZ Justin Bieber is...
Just Jared

Kirstie Alley says she supports Trump's reelection because 'he's not a politician'

 The "Cheers" actress took to Twitter to declare her support for the incumbent president, which sparked a wave of criticism from some.
Business Insider


