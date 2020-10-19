Awkward! Lily James Cancels ‘Today’ Show Appearance Amid Dominic West Scandal

Lily James insists this isn't the time to address Dominic West scandal



Lily James declined to address the nature of her relationship with Dominic West after she was spotted kissing him in Rome, last weekend, after which he returned home to his wife. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 3 days ago

Lily James concedes 'she makes mistakes all the time' amid Dominic West scandal



Lily James admits she makes "mistakes all the time" but insists "it's best to follow your instincts... even if they're misguided" in an interview that dropped after she was spotted kissing her married.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 5 days ago