Awkward! Lily James Cancels ‘Today’ Show Appearance Amid Dominic West Scandal
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Lily James canceled her upcoming appearance on the Today show after she was caught getting cozy with her married costar, Dominic West, Page Six reported. James was due to appear on the NBC show on Monday, October 19, with her costar Armie Hammer to promote their new Netflix drama, Rebecca. A source confirmed to the outlet Read More
Lily James admits she makes "mistakes all the time" but insists "it's best to follow your instincts... even if they're misguided" in an interview that dropped after she was spotted kissing her married..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published