Jennifer Aniston & Gerard Butler Took NXIVM Class, Rosario Dawson Was A Recruit Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Jennifer Aniston once took a NXIVM class, according to the new docuseries Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult. In the premiere episode, which aired Sunday, October 18, former NXIVM cult member India Oxenberg revealed that at her first meeting of the group she was told that the Friends star and then-boyfriend Gerard Butler were just two Read More 👓 View full article

