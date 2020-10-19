He’s Back! Find Out Why Bruce Willis Is Reprising His Iconic Role In ‘Die Hard’
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Yippee-ki-yay mother… you know the rest! Bruce Willis is back as the legendary hero John McClane — sort of. This time around though, Die Hard is looking a little different. Willis is starring in a commercial for the also iconic battery brand. The two-minute commercial gave fans just enough nostalgia to keep them wanting more, Read More
Hard Kill Movie Clip - You're Not Going Anywhere
Plot Synopsis: When billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers (Bruce Willis) hires a team of mercenaries to protect a lethal piece of technology, security..