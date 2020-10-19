Inside Lily James & Married Dominic West’s PDA Scandal: Everything We Know

Global  
 

OK! Magazine Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Lily James and Dominic West made headlines on Sunday, October 11, when they were first spotted packing on the PDA in Rome, Italy, despite the actor being married to his wife for 10 years.  During their outing, the Yesterday star, 31, and The Affair alum, 51, took a break from filming their show, The Pursuit Read More
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Lily James insists this isn't the time to address Dominic West scandal

Lily James insists this isn't the time to address Dominic West scandal 00:51

 Lily James declined to address the nature of her relationship with Dominic West after she was spotted kissing him in Rome, last weekend, after which he returned home to his wife.

